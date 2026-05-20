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Why Did USA Rare Earth Stock Just Pop?

May 20, 2026 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Rich Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock jumped 11% through 11:55 a.m. ET Wednesday as investors continue to guess whether China will or won't ease restrictions on rare-earth magnet exports -- flooding global markets with magnets, and threatening USA Rare Earth profits.

The good news: Today, it seems China may not ease those restrictions.

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Chinese flag planted on a pile of iridescent rare earth rocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

China vs. USA Rare Earth

Chinese rare-earth exports to the U.S. grew 26.4% in April, ahead of President Trump's summit with Xi Jinping. Post-summit, the White House announced a Chinese promise to "address U.S. concerns over supply chain shortages of rare earths."

Both those things are good news for rare-earth importers, but bad news for USA Rare Earth, which competes with low-cost Chinese magnets whenever they're available. But here's the good news for USA Rare Earth (and the bad news for everybody else):

No matter what China says it will do today, it can always change its mind -- and we're seeing the consequences of such rethinks in Japan. As the South China Morning Post reports today, Japan is experiencing "severe" shortages of rare-earth magnets after exports were cut in March, and recovered only modestly in April.

Japanese importers are complaining loudly -- and American investors are listening.

What this means for USA Rare Earth stock

So long as China continues to use rare-earth exports as an economic stick that it can use to whap any country it's upset with at a given moment, the argument for making America "rare-earth independent" will remain appealing. That's good news for USA Rare Earth, which should enjoy investor support as it works to help solve the problem.

The other good news: According to analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, USA Rare Earth is getting closer to breakeven, and may earn its first profit as soon as 2028.

Fingers crossed.

Should you buy stock in USA Rare Earth right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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