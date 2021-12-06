Why Did These 3 Chinese EV Stocks Stumble?

The electric vehicle (EV) market had a rough day on Friday, with several Chinese EV stocks finishing in the red. The stock market appears to have been pulled down by a mix of macro concerns, including global supply chain difficulties and tightening Chinese restrictions.

Nio Inc. (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and Xpeng Inc. (XPEV) all had their shares fall on Friday, by 11.2%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.

Why the Downward Spiral?

There are two main catalysts for the downward turn:

New Variant Sparks Concern: Investors are justifiably alarmed by the latest coronavirus strain, Omicron, which has aroused new fears about potential economic disruptions in China.

DiDi's Proclamation: The recent decision by Beijing-based ride-hailing company DiDi Global (DIDI) to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong has added fuel to the fire. The decision was most likely influenced by Chinese regulators' involvement in cybersecurity concerns.

Investors, on the other hand, should not be greatly concerned about the share price dropping, because the difficulties are solely macro-related and not company-specific.

Rosy Prospects for These EV Stocks

Despite the aforementioned problems, as well as the worldwide chip shortage, all three EV companies appear to be on the right track.

First, November delivery statistics were strong. NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng Inc. just published their November delivery numbers. Despite the worldwide semiconductor crisis, all three companies saw a triple-digit percentage growth in their delivery count on a year-over-year basis.

Among the three, XPeng held the top spot, with its deliveries totaling 15,613 units, up 270% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Li Auto delivered 13,485 Li ONEs, up 190.2% year-over-year, while NIO delivered 10,878 vehicles, a 105.6% increase year-over-year.

Moreover, the Chinese economy has a strong demand for electric vehicles. It is one of the world's major automobile markets. Furthermore, government stimulus measures such as expanded subsidies and tax exemptions have aided new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China. The nation's EV charging infrastructure is improving thanks to state-of-the-art technology, which is fueling demand for environmentally friendly vehicles even more.

Additionally, other factors are acting as tailwinds to China's EV industry. To begin with, NIO announced a collaboration with energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to build and run a network of co-branded battery swapping stations. NIO will be allowed to extend its activities abroad as a result of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Li Auto is expanding its manufacturing capacity. Additional models are scheduled to launch in 2022, as part of the company's plan to expand its line. Also, XPeng unveiled a number of innovations aimed at changing the future of transportation at its annual Tech Day in Guangzhou, China.

Wall Street's Take

On TipRanks, Nio has an analyst rating consensus of Strong Buy, based on 8 Buy ratings and 1 Hold rating. The average Nio price target is $60.67, reflecting a potential 12-month upside of 88.7%.

Meanwhile, Li Auto also has a Strong Buy consensus rating. That's based on seven unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Li Auto price target of $50.99 implies 78.91% upside potential.

Finally, Xpeng also has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five unanimous Buys. The average Xpeng price target of $73 implies 67% upside potential.

Bottom Line

With the auto industry moving toward electrification and the political climate swinging in their favor due to environmental concerns, now may be an opportune time to invest in Chinese EV firms. Friday's drop in stock price likely does not reflect on these individual firms' prospects.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shalu Saraf did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

