Why Did the Stock Market Plunge on June 11?

U.S. stocks suffered their worst one-day sell-off in three months on June 11 as growing concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases took hold. The Dow Jones closed down over 1,800 points, or 6.9% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 5.89% and 5.27%, respectively.

It was the worst day for the major indexes since March 16.

Investors took gains anywhere they could. The biggest losers across the board were airlines, cruise operators, and retailers.

Thursday’s downturn comes after the Fed said it plans to keep interest rates near zero for now; the target range currently sits at 0% to 0.25%. Additionally, the central bank estimates that the U.S. economy will shrink 6.5% this year but expects gains of 5% and 3.5% for 2021 and 2022

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.