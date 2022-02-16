Why Did Roblox Stock Crash After It Reported Earnings?

In this video, I will be talking about Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) Q4 earnings, why the stock crashed, and why you should see this as an opportunity. You can find the video below.

Management reiterated its long-term goal of connecting 1 billion people. There's still a long way to go, but I can see this happening eventually. More and more big companies are turning to these platforms to advertise and engage with users. Recently, Nascar, Vans, Ralph Lauren , and Nike have partnered up with the platform.

, and have partnered up with the platform. Revenue for the quarter increases 83% YOY to $568.8 million. Bookings increased 20% to $770.1 million, and average daily active users (DAUs) was 49.5 million, up 33% YOY.

Roblox developer community earnings were $538.3 million in 2021, growing nearly five times or 119% compounded over the past two years. This is a crucial metric, as some of these payouts are engagement-based ones, which is motivating existing developers and attracting new ones.

Roblox ended the month of January with 54.7 million daily active users (DAUs), an increase of 32% year over year (YOY). Users spent 4.2 billion hours on the platform during that month, an increase of 26% YOY. Estimated bookings for January were between $220 million and $223 million, up 2% to 3% YOY. Average booking per daily active user (ABPDAU) was between $4.02 and $4.08, down 22% to 23% YOY, driven primarily by comparisons to peak COVID periods.

No guidance was given, but management expects exit growth rates this year to be a good indicator of 2023 growth.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 15, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.