Why Did Redwire Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

The U.S. Space Force budget could more than double in FY2027.

Much of the spending will go to missile defense, and Redwire is a key player here.

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Redwire (NYSE: RDW) stock jumped 12.1% through 10:40 a.m. ET this morning -- but don't get too excited. The most obvious news behind today's "giant leap" is a bit of PR for Redwire.

As the company just announced, it has just signed a "multi-year marketing partnership with the Washington Commanders" football team. Specifics aren't clear, but appear to involve "military appreciation initiatives" and also perhaps the provision of drones to film NFL games. (Redwire says it will be the Commanders' "drone technology partner.")

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What else is up in space today?

Sponsoring a popular NFL team in the nation's capital (where all the government money is doled out) sounds like smart marketing -- maybe not enough to justify a 12% jump in stock price, but probably worth something. Of greater significance to Redwire's business prospects, though, is the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) $338.8 billion funding request for fiscal 2027 -- with $71.1 billion allocated to the U.S. Space Force.

To put that in context, $71.1 billion is more than twice what Space Force got in FY 2026.

What does it mean for Redwire stock?

Some of the increase will go to grow headcount at USSF. What's really got investors excited, though, is a 60% increase in spending on satellite communications to $6.7 billion, and a 70% increase in spending on missile defense to $6.8 billion. (Redwire is among several companies bidding for so-called Golden Dome contracts.)

What's more, the budget also seeks $21.6 billion (a 158% leap) for "space control," meaning operations to ensure freedom of movement to U.S. military satellites, and deny it to the enemy. Since buying defense contractor Edge Autonomy last year, Redwire has become more than ever a defense contractor.

Redwire's almost certainly to benefit from this increase in USSF spending.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.