Why Did Planet Labs Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

The U.S. Space Force seeks a 124% budget increase in FY2027.

Satellite stocks like Planet Labs are poised to profit.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC ›

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) stock jumped 6% through 9:55 a.m. ET this morning -- but don't get too excited. There's no actual space news behind today's "giant leap."

Or no space news relating directly to Planet Labs stock at least.

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What's up in space today?

So why did Planet Labs stock pop in the absence of any news about Planet Labs? Probably because yesterday the U.S. Air Force (USAF) announced it will request $338.8 billion in funding for fiscal 2027, a 37.6% increase over fiscal 2026 levels. Of the funds, $267.7 billion would go to USAF proper, and $71.1 billion would go directly to the U.S. Space Force (USSF).

And here's the real kicker: While the overall budget request is impressive, the jump in space spending is downright enormous: a 124% increase year over year.

What does it mean for Planet Labs stock?

Where's all the money going? Some will be spent on hiring 2,800 new USSF "Guardians," both civilian and military (about a 20% jump in payroll). What's got investors really excited, though, is the 60% increase in spending on satellite communications (Planet Labs is a satellite company) to $6.7 billion, and the 70% increase in spending on missile warning and tracking systems (which Planet will also help out on) -- to $6.8 billion.

Biggest of all, the budget seeks $21.6 billion (a 158% leap) for what USSF calls "space control." By comparison, the $2.9 billion increase in rocket launch funding (for 22 additional launches) would be relatively tame.

Big picture? What we're seeing here is both a budget increase and a shift in space military spending from rocket launch companies to companies that provide space defense services. That's good news for Planet Labs.

Should you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.