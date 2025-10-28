Why Did PayPal Stock Jump Today?

Key Points

PayPal released better-than-expected quarterly earnings today.

The company also announced users of ChatGPT will be able to use PayPal to pay for products using AI.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal ›

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) jumped on Tuesday, finishing the day up 3.9%. The move came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

PayPal stock spiked as much as 12.8% today after the company released its third-quarter earnings, topping Wall Street's targets. The company also announced a key partnership with OpenAI.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

ChatGPT users will be able to pay with their PayPal wallets

PayPal's Q3 numbers came in better than analysts had expected. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 on sales of $8.4 billion beat consensus targets of $1.20 a share on $8.2 billion. PayPal also announced, for the first time, it will pay shareholders a dividend of 14 cents per share.

The company also announced a deal with OpenAI to integrate its payment systems into the ChatGPT interface. Users will be able to pay for products directly through the AI tool using their PayPal digital wallets.

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss said that "hundreds of millions of loyal PayPal wallet holders" will soon be able to "have a safe and secure checkout experience" directly through ChatGPT.

PayPal has inked deals with other AI providers, and its latest earnings release indicates Chriss's turnaround efforts are working. I think it's worth owning at its current valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in PayPal right now?

Before you buy stock in PayPal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PayPal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short December 2025 $75 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.