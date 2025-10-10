Why Did Oklo Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

Oklo received bullish coverage from an investment bank earlier this week.

This comes on the heels of its selection by the U.S. Department of Energy for a new pilot program.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) climbed on Friday, finishing the day up 6.5% even as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost significant ground.

Investment bank Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Oklo on Tuesday with a buy rating. The stock is still seeing momentum as the coverage follows on the heels of the nuclear energy company's recent selection for a new Department of Energy (DOE) pilot program.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Canaccord believes in Oklo

Canaccord initiated coverage of Oklo stock earlier this week. The bank gave it a buy rating and set a price target of $175, which still represents a significant upside from Oklo's current level, even after the stock gained in the days since.

This follows the company's recent selection by the DOE for its Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Project aimed at advancing nuclear fuel technology that will see the company "build and operate three fuel-fabrication facilities to support the deployment of advanced reactors."

Oklo still has to prove itself

Nuclear energy is experiencing a renaissance of sorts, and Oklo is in a great spot to meet the needs of power-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) data centers -- if it delivers. It's important to remember the company is still developing the technology.

The company's valuation is becoming quite lofty, which makes me nervous, but I do think it can be justified if it delivers on its promise; if you have a high risk tolerance, Oklo is a solid pick.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $663,905!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,428!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,091% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.