Why Did NuScale Power Stock Rocket Over 20% This Week?

Key Points

A U.S. Army announcement helped juice NuScale Power shares.

There are widespread industry uses for NuScale's reactors.

Meaningful revenue and profits are still a ways off.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock has had a breakout year. Shares are up more than 170% since the start of 2025. It hasn't been a smooth ride for shareholders, though. NuScale stock has plunged about 40% twice just since January.

This week was another turbulent period for the stock. As of late Thursday, NuScale Power shares are 15% off this week's highs, yet still up by 24.2% since last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

NuScale Power's Trump tailwind

NuScale has been a big beneficiary of what it calls "multi-billion dollar federal support." Several executive orders signed by President Trump earlier this year have boosted the nuclear power sector. Even prior to the current Trump administration, bipartisan passage of the ADVANCE (Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy) Act of 2024 has helped streamline approvals by the National Regulatory Commission for faster deployment of nuclear power projects.

This week another federal department spurred investors to jump into NuScale Power stock. The U.S. Army announced the launch of the Janus Program. The initiative is meant to fast-track the installation of commercially owned and operated small nuclear reactors to provide energy to domestic military installations.

Investors should be wary of jumping into NuScale stock after this week's surge, though. While it has just begun generating revenue from a Romanian power project, investors have pushed its enterprise value to over $6.5 billion. Consider that revenue for the second quarter was just $8.1 million. Investors who believe in the future of modular nuclear reactors should still consider it a speculative investment.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.