Why Did New Fortress Energy Stock Soar 7.4% Today?

Key Points

New Fortress Energy received conditional approval from Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board.

With creditors closing in, the Puerto Rico contract is critical if New Fortress hopes to avoid bankruptcy.

Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) jumped on Monday, finishing up 7.4%. The spike came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) conditionally approved a deal that could make or break the embattled liquified natural gas (LNG) company.

New Fortress receives conditional approval

After months of intense scrutiny, a nearly $4 billion contract in Puerto Rico finally received the green light from regulators, provided several conditions are met, like finalizing a tolling agreement.

While it received a short-term reprieve from creditors, New Fortress is struggling to stay afloat as its debt continues to mount. Without the contract, the company would likely be forced into bankruptcy.

The FOMB's conditional stamp of approval was enough to send shares flying on hopes that the company could avoid such a fate.

Shareholders beware

New Fortress's troubles have made it a heavily shorted stock, which has attracted retail investors betting on a short squeeze. That outcome isn't impossible, but the risks here are severe. A company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy can leave common shareholders with nothing. In a restructuring, creditors stand first in line and often walk away with the lion's share of what remains.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.