Why Did Lockheed Martin Stock Drop 6% This Morning?

What happened

Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock dropped nearly 6% in early Friday trading, and remain down 4.4% here at 11:30 a.m. EST. Unlike with LockMart's other big drop this week, though, there's no obvious Lockheed Martin-specific reason for the stock to be down.

Actually, the opposite.

Image source: Lockheed Martin.

So what

Fact is, the only real news involving Lockheed Martin over the past 24 hours has been good news. Yesterday, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of defense contracts awarded, Lockheed Martin picked up a $1.14 billion order to sell guided multiple launch rocket systems to the U.S. Army.

Now admittedly, for a company the size of LockMart -- $59.8 billion in annual sales -- even a $1.14 billion contract probably isn't enough to move the needle appreciably higher. It's not even 2% of annual revenues, and this particular contract will actually be fulfilled over the course of more than two years.

That being said, small relative to Lockheed Martin's size though it might be, the contract is good news, not bad. It's certainly not a reason for the stock to go down 4.4%.

Now what

So what is the reason Lockheed Martin stock is dropping today?

As Arthur Conan Doyle once taught us: "Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth." And the simple truth here is that Lockheed Martin stock is dropping today for the same reason that every other stock on the planet seems to be dropping:

Coronavirus.

Granted, it may not be logical to sell off shares of a defense contractor because some weird virus out of China is making folks nervous about taking a vacation cruise. But the prospect of illness makes people scared, and scared people sometimes do irrational things.

Even things like selling Lockheed Martin stock on a good news day.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.