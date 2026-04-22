Why Did Intuitive Machines Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

The U.S. Space Force is seeking a 124% budget increase in FY2027.

Money will pour into satellites and missile defense work -- both specialties of Intuitive Machines.

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Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock jumped 6.2% through 10:55 a.m. ET this morning -- but don't get too excited. There's no actual space news behind today's "giant leap."

Or no space news relating directly to Intuitive Machines stock at least.

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What else is up in space today?

So why did Intuitive Machines stock pop in the absence of any news about Intuitive Machines? Probably because the U.S. Air Force (USAF) announced yesterday it's requesting $338.8 billion in fiscal 2027 funding, a 37.6% increase over fiscal 2026 levels. Of the funds, $267.7 billion would go to USAF proper, and $71.1 billion would go directly to the U.S. Space Force (USSF).

While the overall budget request is impressive, the jump in space spending is downright enormous: a 124% year-over-year increase.

What does it mean for Intuitive Machines stock?

Some of the increase will go to grow headcount at USSF. What's really got investors excited, though, is a 60% increase in spending on satellite communications to $6.7 billion, and a 70% increase in spending on missile defense to $6.8 billion. (According to media reports, Intuitive Machines -- or rather its newest subsidiary Lanteris -- was among the first companies included in bidding for these so-called Golden Dome contracts.)

The proposed USSF budget also seeks $21.6 billion (a 158% leap) for "space control," meaning operations to ensure freedom of movement to U.S. military satellites and deny it to the enemy. It's likely that much of this money will flow to satellite manufacturers, and Intuitive's Lanteris is one of the biggest players in this space.

As both a space stock and a defense contractor, Intuitive Machines is almost certain to benefit from this increase in USSF spending.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Machines, consider this:

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Rich Smith has positions in Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.