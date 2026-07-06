Why Did Ford's Q2 US Sales Fall 10% Y/Y Despite Strong Truck Demand?

Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter U.S. sales of 549,200 vehicles, down 10% year over year, primarily due to discontinued models and a 69% decline in daily rental sales. The company is currently retooling its Louisville Assembly Plant to manufacture its new affordable four-door electric pickup based on the Universal Electric Vehicle platform, with production scheduled to begin next year.



During the first half of the year, F-Series sales totaled 357,801 units, retaining their position as America's best-selling truck and surpassing the second-place Chevrolet Silverado by more than 80,000 units. Despite strong customer demand, first-half F-Series sales were impacted by production timing following last year's aluminum supply shortages. Ford expects supply conditions to improve during the second half of 2026.



Ford increased its estimated U.S. retail market share by 0.2 percentage points to 12.3% in June, supported by strong demand for its high-margin SUVs and F-Series pickups. Sales of Expedition, Explorer and Bronco helped offset the planned phase-out of the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, paving the way for the launch of the company's affordable electric pickup built on its Universal Electric Vehicle platform. From Jan. 1, 2026, through the end of June, Ford sold 1 million vehicles, representing a 9.6% decline from the 1.1 million units sold in the first half of 2025.



The Maverick, America's best-selling hybrid pickup, achieved a record second-quarter performance with sales rising 19.3% year over year to 29,457 units. Explorer sales climbed 21% year over year to 126,925 units during the first half, supported by a refreshed trim lineup. Combined sales of the Active and ST-Line trims increased 31% year over year in the first half, while Platinum and Tremor sales jumped 55.6%. Explorer Tremor also recorded its strongest monthly sales in June since its launch last October. Although total Expedition sales declined 9.8% year over year due to fleet order timing, retail sales increased 13.7% in the first half, with second-quarter retail sales advancing 15.2%.



Bronco posted record sales in both the second quarter and the first half, outselling the Jeep Wrangler during the quarter. Second-quarter Bronco sales rose 15.9% year over year, while first-half deliveries increased 6.8% to a record 76,936 units. Off-road-focused variants, including Bronco, Raptor, Tremor and FX4 models, represented 23.9% of Ford's first-half sales mix, up 3.6 percentage points year over year. Sales of these performance-oriented models increased 6.5% year over year to 240,634 vehicles. Raptor sales grew 21.4% in the second quarter and 10.6% in the first half, while Tremor series sales surged 118% from a year ago during the first six months.



Ford Pro's paid software subscriptions exceeded 900,000 in the first half, an increase of approximately 20%, while cumulative hands-free driving hours using BlueCruise surpassed 12 million. F currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Besides Ford, its top competitors, General Motors Company GM and Stellantis N.V. STLA, also reported second-quarter sales results.



General Motors reported second-quarter U.S. sales of 714,896 vehicles, down 4% year over year, as demand was affected by a smaller electric-vehicle market, discontinued models and inventory constraints. EV sales fell 33% from the same period last year. All four of General Motors’ brands posted lower sales in the quarter. Cadillac recorded the steepest decline of 19.2% year over year, followed by Buick at 7.5%, Chevrolet at 3.9% and GMC at 0.3%.



Stellantis reported U.S. sales of 328,284 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026, up 6% year over year, driven by higher demand for Ram pickups and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Ram sales increased 11% year over year, while Chrysler deliveries surged 80%. However, Jeep sales fell 5% year over year, Dodge declined 15%, and sales of Fiat and Alfa Romeo also dropped sharply. For the first half of 2026, Stellantis delivered 634,345 vehicles in the United States, representing a 5% increase from the prior-year period.

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