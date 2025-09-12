Why Did Dogecoin (DOGE) Jump Today?

Key Points DOGE moved higher as traders anticipate likely Federal Reserve rate cuts and cheer two high-profile crypto IPOs.

DOGE is still highly speculative and prone to sharp, unpredictable swings.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) soared on Friday. The coin saw its value jump 7.8% in the last 24 hours as of 4:35 p.m. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.4%.

Dogecoin and much of the crypto market are seeing green as investors anticipate lower interest rates, and two high-profile crypto-related initial public offerings (IPOs) make a splash.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dogecoin pops on rate cut hopes and IPOs

This week saw the last data released that the Federal Reserve will use to make its decision next week. While inflation is still hotter than the Fed would like, the central bank will likely cut rates as the job market shows significant weakness. Lower interest rates tend to lift higher-risk assets like Dogecoin.

Yesterday, the blockchain-based lending platform Figure Technology Solutions was the latest IPO to see massive success on its market debut. The company initially priced shares at $25, but the stock began trading at $36, and is currently sitting around $33.

Today, the crypto exchange Gemini Space Station -- backed by the Winklevoss twins -- began trading well above its IPO price of $28 per share. The stock flew above $40 and is now sitting around $34.

Two very successful crypto-related IPOs gave the market confidence that the appetite for crypto investing remains strong.

Dogecoin is built on hype

Dogecoin is a meme coin. Its value is derived not from utility, but from "vibes." That makes it incredibly volatile and susceptible to significant price fluctuations. I would not invest in Dogecoin.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.