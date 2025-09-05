Why Did Docusign Stock Jump Today?

Key Points Docusign reported its Q2 earnings, beating Wall Street's targets.

The company continues to show steady growth as it expands its product offerings.

10 stocks we like better than Docusign ›

Shares of Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) jumped on Friday, finishing the day up 4.8% after climbing as much as 8.9% earlier in the session. The move came as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was flat.

The software maker reported its Q2 earnings Thursday evening, beating expectations across the board and raising its outlook as artificial intelligence (AI) features gain traction.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Docusign delivers a clean beat

The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, beating analyst estimates. Sales jumped 9% year over year (YOY) to $800.6 million, while sales specifically from ads jumped 13% YOY.

Customer growth showed steady momentum, with the total number of customers increasing by 9% to exceed 1.7 million. Management raised guidance for the coming quarter, citing strength in its expanding AI capabilities.

CEO Allan Thygesen said of the performance, "Q2 was an outstanding quarter, with AI innovation launches and recent go-to-market changes leading to strong performance across the eSignature, CLM, and IAM businesses."

The company also repurchased more than $200 million of its stock and finished the quarter with a healthy balance sheet that includes more than $1 billion in cash and short-term investments.

DOCU looks solid

Docusign is executing well on its transition beyond simple e-signatures into broader agreement management and AI-powered contract analysis. The stock carries a very solid PEG ratio -- a handy valuation metric that combines P/E and growth rates -- of 0.4.

Docusign remains a mature software company in a competitive market, but I think it is positioning itself well and will continue to grow. It makes a nice addition to a well-diversified portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Docusign right now?

Before you buy stock in Docusign, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Docusign wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,148!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,052,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Docusign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.