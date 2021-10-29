Why Did Daimler AG's Stock Rise 11% Last Month?

Daimler’s stock (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) rose by 11% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 2.6% over the same period. The rise was triggered after the shareholders of Daimler AG approved a spin-off of the truck and bus business as an independent company, Daimler Truck Holding AG, and the renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG effective 1st February 2022. The company will report Q3 2021 results on Friday, October 28. Now, is DDAIF stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 69% chance of a rise in DDAIF stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Daimler AG’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: DDAIF 1.4%, vs. S&P500 1.9%; Underperformed market

(42% event probability)

Daimler AG’s stock rose 1.4% over a five day trading period ending 10/25/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 1.9%

rose 1.4% A change of 1.4% or more over five trading days has a 42% event probability, which has occurred 1057 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Ten Days: DDAIF 0.7%, vs. S&P500 4.8%; Underperformed market

(46% event probability)

Daimler AG’s stock rose 0.7 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.8%

% A change of 0.7% or more over ten trading days has a 46% event probability, which has occurred 1168 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: DDAIF 11%, vs. S&P500 2.6%; Outperformed market

(12% event probability)

Daimler AG’s stock rose 11% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.6%

11% A change of 11% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 12% event probability, which has occurred 304 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

