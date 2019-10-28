Why Did Coupa Software Stock Fall 20% Last Week?

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) primarily sells a cloud-based business spend management (or BSM) platform that enables companies to get greater visibility and control over their spending. The company has seen its stock price decline by about 19% over the last week, currently trading at levels of around $128 per share. Firstly, cloud-software major Workday provided a weaker than expected outlook at its analyst day event last week and it’s possible that this has hurt sentiment in the broader software space. Separately, investors are turning more cautious about high-growth cloud software stocks with high valuation multiples, amid macroeconomic uncertainty. For instance, Coupa trades at 21x projected FY’20 revenues. (FY ends January 31) Below, we take a look at the company’s financial performance over the last few years and its potential outlook.

How does Coupa Software’s Revenue Growth in 2019 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Revenues for Coupa Software Incorporated substantially increased from $187 Mil in 2018 to $260 Mil in 2019; an increase of 39.4%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

64.6% in 2016 compared to 2015

59.9% in 2017 compared to 2016

39.6% in 2018 compared to 2017

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 44% in 2020.

How does Coupa Software’s Total Expense in 2019 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Expense for Coupa Software Incorporated substantially increased from $229 Mil in 2018 to $316 Mil in 2019; an increase of 42%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

65.9% in 2016 compared to 2015

31.7% in 2017 compared to 2016

34.2% in 2018 compared to 2017

We expect Total Expense growth to be 42% in 2020.

How does Coupa Software’s EBT in 2019 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

EBT for Coupa Software Incorporated decreased substantially from -$42.2 Mil in 2018 to -$56.1 Mil in 2019.

We expect EBT to decrease to -$75 Mil in 2020.

How do Coupa Software’s Net Income and EPS in 2019 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

