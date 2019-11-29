Why Did CenturyLink Stock Rally 18% Over The Last Month?

Centurylink (NYSE: CTL), a company that provides communications, network services, security, cloud solutions, and voice as well as managed services, has seen its stock price rise by about 18% over the last month.Â The rally is likely driven by the companyâs stronger than expected Q3 results. Although revenues declined year-over-year to $5.6 billion, due to weaker performance of the Consumer and Small and Medium business, they beat Street estimates by about 1%. The company has also improved its adjusted EBITDA margins by about 100 bps to 40.3%

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review Centurylink’s performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard,Â Why Has CenturyLink Stock Gained 18% Over The Last Month?Â reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Centurylink’s Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for Centurylink substantially increased from $17.7 Bil in 2017 to $23.4 Bil in 2018; an increase of 32.8% on account of its acquisition of Level 3 Communications.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

-0.726% in 2015

-2.40% in 2016

1.06% in 2017

We expect Total Revenues growth to be -4% in 2019, partly due to weaker consumer business.

A closer look At Centurylink’s Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Â Total Expense for Centurylink substantially increased from $17.1 Bil in 2017 to $25.0 Bil in 2018; an increase of 46.1%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

-1.99% in 2015

-0.808% in 2016

4.05% in 2017

We expect Total Expense growth to be 46% in 2019, due to a Goodwill impairment of about $6.5 billion.

How does Centurylink’s Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

For more information on howÂ Revenue Growth compares with rivals, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

How has Centurylink’s EBT trended?

EBT for Centurylink decreased dramatically by -389% from $540 Mil in 2017 to -$1.56 Bil in 2018. We expect EBT to decrease to -$5.8 Bil in 2019.

How has Centurylink’s Net Income and EPS trended?

For more information on Centurylink’s Net Income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? ExploreÂ example interactive dashboardsÂ and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.