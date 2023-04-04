Why Did C3.ai Stock Crash on Tuesday? Is the Hype Over?

In this video, I will explain why C3.ai (NYSE: AI) crashed 26% on Tuesday. Like Hindenburg's short report of Block, C3.ai got one from Kerrisdale and accused the company of accounting irregularities. Despite all this, the stock is still up 120% year to date, but many will say that it is because of the recent hype surrounding ChatGPT and less about the company's financials.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 4, 2023. The video was published on April 4, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and C3.ai wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.