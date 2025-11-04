Why Did BWX Technologies Stock Drop Today?

Key Points

BWX Technologies beat analysts' projections soundly on both sales and earnings last night.

BWX also raised guidance for this year.

However, at 54x current year earnings, BWX stock costs too much.

10 stocks we like better than BWX Technologies ›

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), which manufactures components for nuclear power plants, tumbled 4.5% through 10:35 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The thing is, BWX Technologies just reported its Q3 earnings -- and the company beat on earnings!

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Heading into its Q3 report, analysts forecast BWX to earn $0.86 per share on $796.6 million in sales. In fact, BWX $1 per share, and sales topped $866.3 million. Then BWX went on to raise guidance as well!

BWX Technologies Q3 earnings

Admittedly, the "$1" BWX earned was only a non-GAAP number; earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were actually only $0.89 per share. Still, this was more than Wall Street predicted, and a 17% increase in earnings year over year.

CEO Rex Geveden boasted of "double-digit organic revenue growth and healthy free cash flow," plus "robust bookings, driven by large, multiyear special materials contracts" that have the company's backlog up 119% year over year at $7.4 billion -- promising years of strong sales to come.

Is BWX stock a buy?

"The demand environment for nuclear solutions in defense, clean energy, and medical markets is unprecedented," said Geveden, and even in the short term, the company remains "firmly on track to achieve our financial targets in 2025." Enough so, in fact, that management is raising guidance, and predicting it will earn between $3.75 and $3.80 (non-GAAP) this year.

So why is the stock down today? In a nutshell, because valuation -- that's why.

Priced above $205 a share, even earning $3.80 this year would value BWX stock at nearly 54x earnings -- and if the $3.80 is only a non-GAAP number, the "real" valuation could be even steeper. That's simply too high a price, and BWX stock remains a sell for me.

Should you invest $1,000 in BWX Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in BWX Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BWX Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,269!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,146!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.