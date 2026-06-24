Why Did BMWKY Lower Earnings and Delivery Expectations?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWKY has slashed its full-year 2026 outlook across several key financial measures due to worsening conditions in the Chinese automotive market and economic uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict.



The automaker now expects its automotive segment EBIT margin to be between 1% and 3%, down from its earlier forecast of 4-6%. It also lowered its automotive segment ROCE outlook to 1-5% compared with the previous expectation of 6-10%.



BMW Group now anticipates a significant year-over-year decline in profit before tax, a more severe drop than the moderate decrease it had projected earlier. Vehicle deliveries in the automotive segment are also expected to decline slightly from last year's level, whereas the company had previously forecast stable deliveries.



Per the automaker, the Chinese passenger vehicle market weakened further during the second quarter, especially in the non-electric vehicle segment, resulting in stronger competitive pressures across China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The China Passenger Car Association has repeatedly reduced its full-year market outlook in recent months. Although sales in Europe and the United States improved, they were insufficient to offset weaker demand in China.



Rising energy costs associated with the Middle East conflict have increased the operating expenses of the company, while geopolitical uncertainty has negatively affected consumer confidence worldwide. These challenges are expected to lead to a sharp decline in second-quarter profit and free cash flow compared with the prior-year period.



To address these pressures, BMW Group plans to accelerate its cost-cutting efforts through additional structural changes and efficiency improvements. However, the company expects these measures will likely result in a one-time earnings impact in the second half of 2026, with the benefits expected to emerge over the longer term.



Despite the weaker outlook, BMW Group maintained its automotive free cash flow target of more than €2.5 billion. The company also reaffirmed its dividend payout policy of distributing 30-40% of net income attributable to BMW shareholders and confirmed that its share repurchase program remains unchanged.



Meanwhile, BMW Group stated that the rollout of its NEUE KLASSE platform is progressing as planned, with more than 40 new or refreshed models scheduled for launch by 2027. Customer demand for the all-electric BMW iX3 has been strong, prompting the Debrecen facility in Hungary to begin operating on a two-shift basis earlier than expected to support production requirements. The all-electric BMW i3 is also performing well.

BMWKY Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELHY, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 77.1% and 40.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 18 cents and 7 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 3.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.6% and 20.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 12 cents over the past 60 days, while the EPS estimate for 2027 has improved a penny over the past 30 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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