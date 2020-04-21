Technology

Why Did Beyond Meat (BYND) Surge Today?

Madeleine Johnson
Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat BYND were up almost 12% in Tuesday morning trading after coffee giant Starbucks SBUX announced that it will debut Beyond Meat products on its menu in China this week. BYND closed up 7.4%

This partnership marks Beyond’s entry into the Chinese market, and accomplishes CEO Ethan Brown’s goal to enter China in 2020.

The new menu items include a pasta dish, lasagna, and a tortilla wrap made with Beyond Beef. There will also be two food items made with a pork alternative from Hong Kong-based Omnipork; Starbucks is adding Oatly’s oat milk as a non-dairy option as well

Starbucks has reopened over 95% of its China cafes after the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed many locations.

BYND has posted double-digit gains so far in 2020 compared to the S&P 500’s 14% decline.

