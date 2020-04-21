Why Did Beyond Meat (BYND) Surge Today?
Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat BYND were up almost 12% in Tuesday morning trading after coffee giant Starbucks SBUX announced that it will debut Beyond Meat products on its menu in China this week. BYND closed up 7.4%
This partnership marks Beyond’s entry into the Chinese market, and accomplishes CEO Ethan Brown’s goal to enter China in 2020.
The new menu items include a pasta dish, lasagna, and a tortilla wrap made with Beyond Beef. There will also be two food items made with a pork alternative from Hong Kong-based Omnipork; Starbucks is adding Oatly’s oat milk as a non-dairy option as well
Starbucks has reopened over 95% of its China cafes after the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed many locations.
BYND has posted double-digit gains so far in 2020 compared to the S&P 500’s 14% decline.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.