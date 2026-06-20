Why Did Ambarella's CFO Sell Over 5,000 Company Shares?

Key Points

CFO John Young sold 5,033 shares for a total of ~$340,000 on June 17, 2026.

This sale represented 4.28% of Young’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 112,590 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no indirect or derivative securities impacted.

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John Alexander Young, Chief Financial Officer of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), reported the direct sale of 5,033 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $340,000 on June 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,033 Transaction value ~$340,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 112,590 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($67.54); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to John Young's historical trading pattern?

In the past year, Young executed eight sales, with the current sale of 5,033 shares ranking at the higher end of his typical transaction size, which averaged 2,845 shares per sale; this larger trade reflects the reduced remaining holdings rather than a voluntary scale-up.

In the past year, Young executed eight sales, with the current sale of 5,033 shares ranking at the higher end of his typical transaction size, which averaged 2,845 shares per sale; this larger trade reflects the reduced remaining holdings rather than a voluntary scale-up. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No, the sale was limited to direct ownership of Common Stock; no indirect holdings or options were involved in the transaction.

No, the sale was limited to direct ownership of Common Stock; no indirect holdings or options were involved in the transaction. What is the impact on Young's overall economic exposure to Ambarella?

While direct Common Stock holdings decreased by 4.28%, Young's direct Common Stock holdings after the transaction total 112,590 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-17) $65.88 Market capitalization $3.07 billion Revenue (TTM) $405.19 million 1-year price change 35.39%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ambarella develops advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions integrating high-definition video processing, AI computer vision, and image manipulation for automotive, security, robotics, and consumer electronics markets.

The company generates revenue by designing and selling semiconductor solutions to OEMs and ODMs, leveraging both direct sales and distributor networks.

Primary customers include automotive manufacturers, security camera providers, robotics companies, and producers of consumer electronics such as wearable cameras and drones.

Ambarella is a leading semiconductor company specializing in high-performance video processing and artificial intelligence SoCs. The company leverages deep technical expertise to deliver integrated solutions that enable advanced imaging, computer vision, and efficient power usage across diverse end markets.

Ambarella's competitive edge lies in its ability to combine video, AI, and system functions on a single chip, supporting demanding applications in automotive, security, and next-generation consumer devices.

What this transaction means for investors

Ambarella CFO John Young’s June 17 sale of company stock came at a time when shares were on an upswing after falling to a 52-week low of $48.30 on March 30. That said, the rising share price was not the catalyst for Young’s disposition.

His sale was performed for a couple of reasons. Young disposed of 3,186 shares to fulfill tax withholding obligations incurred in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.

The remaining 1,847 shares were sold as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in January of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. This indicates the disposition was a non-discretionary transaction.

Ambarella’s stock recovered from its low thanks to excellent business performance. In the company’s fiscal first quarter ended April 30, revenue rose 17% year over year to $100.4 million.

Its artificial intelligence solutions appear to be gaining growing traction. Ambarella forecasted sales to accelerate to between $105.0 million and $111.0 million for its fiscal second quarter.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.