Why Did Alteryx Stock Drop Over The Last Week?

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) is a data science and analytics software company, specializing in self-service analytics. While the stock has rallied by over 60% year-to-date, it saw a significant selloff over the last week, with its stock price falling by roughly 15%. Investors appear to have turned more cautious with high-growth stocks, amid macroeconomic uncertainty with the ongoing trade war and concerns that a recession could be imminent. While the company has been posting rapid growth (65% CAGR over the last 3 years), its multiples remain high, trading at 16x projected 2019 revenues. Separately, a weaker than expected outlook provided at cloud-software major Workday’s analyst day event last week is also likely to have hurt sentiment in the broader software space. Below, we take a look at how the company fared over the last few years and its outlook for 2019 and 2020.

View our interactive dashboard analysis on Why Alteryx Stock Declined 15% Over The Last Week

How does Alteryx’s Revenue Growth in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Revenues for Alteryx increased from $132 Mil in 2017 to $254 Mil in 2018; an increase of 92.7%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

59.4% in 2016 compared to 2015

53.4% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 48% in 2019.

How does Alteryx’s Total Expense in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Expense for Alteryx substantially increased from $150 Mil in 2017 to $228 Mil in 2018; an increase of 52.1%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

46.3% in 2016 compared to 2015

36.6% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Expense growth to be 53% in 2019.

How does Alteryx’s EBT in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

EBT for Alteryx increased dramatically from -$18.4 Mil in 2017 to $25.4 Mil in 2018.

We expect EBT to remain almost flat this year.

How do Alteryx’s Net Income and EPS in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

For more information on Alteryx’s Net Income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

What’s behind Trefis? See How it’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams



More Trefis Data



Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.