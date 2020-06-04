Why Did Airline Stocks Skyrocket on Thursday?

Shares of top airline stocks soared on Thursday after American Airlines AAL said it is planning on increasing flights for July amid a rise in demand and coronavirus lockdowns being lifted.

AAL closed up 41.1% while United UAL, Southwest LUV, Delta DAL, Spirit SAVE & JetBlue JBLU were up 16.2%, 5.15%, 13.8%, 21.5% & 15.5%, respectively. The Jets ETF shot up in afternoon trading too, and has now gained 25% over the past week.

For July, American expects to fly about 55% of its domestic capacity that was flown in July 2019. This is up from 25% in June and 20% in May.

Looking forward, top aviation industry executives said it will take years for travel demand to return to pre-pandemic levels. But American’s capacity increase suggests that the worst of the coronavirus crisis may be over.

