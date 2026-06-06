Markets
AIRJ

Why Did AirJoule Technologies Stock Give Back Most of Its Gain This Week?

June 06, 2026 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRJ) jumped 8.5% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That fact doesn't tell the whole story, though. The company aims to commercialize its atmospheric water and dehumidification systems from pilot projects to major commercial contracts, particularly in data centers and areas facing water shortages.

Investors drove the speculative stock up by more than 30% at one point this week, before AirJoule shares settled back from that spike. Yet shares of the small-cap company have still soared almost 60% in the last month. That's because the successful commercialization of its proprietary technology platform that produces pure distilled water from air could mean massive growth ahead.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

investor looking at stock chart showing big spike before a large drop in the price.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tailwinds for water

Water scarcity is becoming a growing global issue as massive cooling demands from data centers and other industrial processes drive ever-greater water consumption. AirJoule aims to serve a growing market driven by changes in climate, population growth, and rising industrial demand.

It is working to commercialize technologies to generate affordable pure distilled water and dehumidified air -- two essential components for various industrial activities, such as data centers and advanced manufacturing.

This week, the company announced it was raising over $14 million through a stock offering to bring its AirJoule Core and Prime systems to market. That prompted speculative investors to pile into the stock. The share offering was priced at $4.10, though. That reality sent the stock reeling from its $6 peak this week.

AirJoule's technology -- and its large potential market -- make it a speculative name some investors might want to bet on. It won't have commercial sales until at least next year, though, so the stock could have plenty more volatility before then.

Should you buy stock in AirJoule Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in AirJoule Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AirJoule Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 6, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIRJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.