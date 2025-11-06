Why Did Air Products Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

Air Products beat on both sales and earnings this morning.

The gases production company took significant write-downs related to asset sales.

Air Products predicts a return to profit in fiscal 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Air Products And Chemicals ›

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock soared 9.8% through 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday after beating on sales and earnings this morning.

Analysts forecast Air Products would earn $3.08 per share on $3.1 billion in sales, but the gases production company reported a fiscal Q4 profit of $3.39 per share on $3.2 billion in sales.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Air Products Q4 and full-year earnings

The $3.39 per share was only a non-GAAP number. Earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were much lower -- just $0.02 per share -- and sales declined about 1% year over year, but investors don't seem upset.

Even more surprising is investors' reaction in light of full-year results. For all of fiscal 2025, Air Products reported a 0.5% sales decline, and net losses of $1.74 per share, a stark reversal from last year's full-year profit of $17.24. And free cash flow for the year ran negative, to the tune of $3.7 billion in cash burned.

Is Air Products stock a sell?

Why are investors in such a forgiving mood today? Perhaps because the "one-time" items Air Products cited as weighing on its results truly were one-time in nature. Management blamed all its losses on "significant charges related to business and asset actions" -- assets that, once sold, can't be sold again. And management quickly pivoted to highlight its prospects for the year ahead.

In fiscal 2026, Air Products believes it can earn $12.85 to $13.15. At $261 and change in share price, that works out to a P/E ratio of only 20 -- significantly cheaper than the average S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock. Given the prospects for an imminent turnaround, it seems investors are willing to give Air Products the benefit of the doubt today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Air Products And Chemicals right now?

Before you buy stock in Air Products And Chemicals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Air Products And Chemicals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $592,390!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,494!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.