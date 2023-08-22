Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

What happened

Shares of athletic retail chain Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) dropped on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly financial results showing a sharp drop in its profitability. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, Dick's stock was down almost 24%, falling to its lowest price in 2023.

In the fiscal second quarter of 2023, which ended in July, Dick's had net income of $244 million, a whopping 23% decrease from net income of $319 million in the same quarter of last year. And with its profits unexpectedly fading, shares of Dick's sold off today.

So what

I believe Dick's net income numbers would have been more tolerable if sales had fallen as well. But the company's net sales increased 3.6% year over year (YOY), bolstered by same-store sales growth of 1.8%.

So Dick's profit margins are contracting, which the market likely perceives as a bigger issue. In Q2, the company's net margin was 7.6%, compared to a margin of 10.3% in the prior-year quarter. Even in the first quarter, margins were much higher, at 10.7%.

Management cited inventory shrinkage as the problem with profitability. Basically, Dick's has less inventory than it should, likely due to theft. And that's not necessarily an easy problem to correct.

Now what

As a result of shrinkage, Dick's lowered its full-year profit guidance while maintaining its net-sales guidance. It still expects to grow same-store sales by up to 2%. But it expects earnings per share (EPS) of only $11.33 to $12.13. For perspective, it previously guided for EPS of $12.90 to $13.80.

The market is selling Dick's stock as it resets its expectations. But the numbers aren't all bad. Even if the company hits the bottom of its new guidance, that still represents 5% YOY EPS growth.

10 stocks we like better than Dick's Sporting Goods

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dick's Sporting Goods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.