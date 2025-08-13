Why Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $225.97, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 7.78% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dick's Sporting Goods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.29, reflecting a 1.83% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.6 billion, reflecting a 3.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.38 per share and revenue of $13.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.35% and +3.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.45 of its industry.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 3.17 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.