Why Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $184.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 6.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.21, indicating a 2.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.11 billion, indicating a 3.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.32 per share and revenue of $13.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.92% and +3.06%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.81.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

