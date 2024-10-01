Why Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reached $205.40, with a -1.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 11.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.68, signifying a 5.96% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.02 billion, showing a 0.81% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.90 per share and a revenue of $13.25 billion, signifying shifts of +7.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher within the past month. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

