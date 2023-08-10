News & Insights

Why Diageo is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (DEO)

August 10, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.9% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Diageo plc is an underlying holding representing 1.56% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $16,995,264 worth of DEO shares.

Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks

The annualized dividend paid by Diageo plc is $5.02/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/24/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DEO, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

DEO+Dividend+History+Chart

DEO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP), and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX).

