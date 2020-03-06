Markets
DXCM

Why Diabetes Stock Dexcom Jumped 14.6% in February While the Market Dropped

Contributor
Beth McKenna The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of medical device maker Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) gained 14.6% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

That performance is even stronger than it might initially seem considering the S&P 500 index dropped 8.2% last month due to concerns that the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, could blunt global economic growth. 

Dexcom stock is up a whopping 95.1% over the one-year period through March 5, compared to the broader market's 10.6% return over this period.

The G6 continuous glucose monitor and various smart watches and phones.

Image source: Dexcom.

So what

We can attribute Dexcom stock's strong performance last month to the healthcare company's Feb. 13 release of fourth-quarter 2019 results that pleased investors. Shares soared 12.6% the next day.

In Q4, revenue jumped 37% year over year to $462.8 million, driven by the continued robust demand from people living with diabetes for the company's G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. That result easily topped the $442.4 million Wall Street consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings came in at $106.5 million, or $1.15 per share, up from $50.2 million, or $0.56 per share, in the year-ago period. That result also sprinted by the analyst expectation, which was $0.74.

DXCM Chart

Data by YCharts.

Now what

Dexcom reaffirmed its guidance for full-year 2020. It expects revenue of $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion, representing growth of 17% to 20% year over year. It also projects adjusted operating margin of approximately 13%, compared to 10.9% in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than DexCom
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DexCom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXCM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular