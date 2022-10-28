Why DexCom Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were trading up by 13.9% as of 11:55 a.m. ET Friday. The big gain came after the diabetes-care technology company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.

DexCom reported Q3 revenue of $769.6 million, up 18% year over year. It posted earnings of $101.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the prior-year period, it recorded GAAP earnings of $87.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Analysts' consensus estimate for DexCom's Q3 non-GAAP earnings had been $0.24 per share. It easily beat those expectations with non-GAAP earnings of $111.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

In addition, the company tweaked its full-year guidance. For 2022, DexCom now projects revenue of between $2.88 billion and $2.91 billion. It previously forecast revenue in the range of $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion. However, it now expects its non-GAAP gross profit margin to be around 64%, slightly lower than the previous outlook of 65%.

So what

DexCom's Q3 update could help convince investors that the company can navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment better than most. There's one especially important key to DexCom's success: the new G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. The company launched the G7 device in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong in the third quarter.

The only negative for DexCom in Q3 was the strong U.S. dollar. The company's small decrease in its gross profit margin guidance was primarily due to currency-exchange headwinds.

Now what

DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer said in the Q3 conference call that the G7 could receive U.S. regulatory clearance before the end of 2022. That should position the company well to continue delivering strong growth in 2023 and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than DexCom

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DexCom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.