Why Devon Energy (DVN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Devon Energy (DVN) was up +1.42% at $32.81. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The oil and gas exploration company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.46% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.71% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Devon Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. On that day, Devon Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.02 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and a revenue of $16.84 billion, representing changes of -15.35% and +5.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.02% upward. Devon Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Devon Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.61, so one might conclude that Devon Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

