Why Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Could Be Worth Watching

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Destination XL Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Destination XL Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.81x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.48x, which means if you buy Destination XL Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Destination XL Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Destination XL Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Destination XL Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Destination XL Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DXLG appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on DXLG, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DXLG for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on DXLG should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Destination XL Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Destination XL Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Destination XL Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

