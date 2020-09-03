Why Designer Brands Plunged 24% Today

What happened

The stock of Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) parent Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) is down 24% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, after it announced second-quarter results that disappointed investors.

So what

Designer Brands reported that second-quarter comparable-store sales dropped 42.7% and an adjusted net loss of $1.28 per share. Results lagged consensus estimates of a comp sales drop of 26.5% and an expected loss of $0.85 per share, according to FactSet.

Image source: Getty Images.

The retailer said for its three-month period ending Aug. 1, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact its business. Temporary store closures and reduced customer traffic upon reopening forced the company to implement "aggressive promotional activity." The result was higher costs related to inventory reserves, shipping, and lower sales volume.

Now what

The company says it has bolstered liquidity, including from a $250 million secured loan taken following the close of the quarter. Cash and investments totaled $206.7 million at the end of Q2, compared with $77.3 million at the same time last year. Debt totaled $393 million, versus $235 million for the previous-year period.

"Given that we have further strengthened our balance sheet, we are well prepared to focus on growing our business' profitability," said Chief Executive Officer Roger Rawlins. He said the company is steering fall inventory away from seasonal and dress products and toward athleisure, its highest-performing category. The company said that nearly all of its stores are now open, with health and safety measures in place.

10 stocks we like better than Designer Brands Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Designer Brands Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Designer Brands Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.