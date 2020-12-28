Markets
DQ

Why Denison Mines, Energy Fuels, and Daqo New Energy Stocks Popped Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

The Monday after Christmas dawned bright for alternative energy stocks, and shares of uranium producers Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN) and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are roaring ahead 13.4% and 13.5%, respectively, as of 10:45 a.m. EST.

Meanwhile, China's Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ), a producer of polysilicon for the solar industry, is up a respectable 4%.

So what

Let's tackle the more obvious news first.

Daqo announced Wednesday that it has signed a couple of long-term polysilicon supply agreements with local solar panel producers, with something on the order of 55,000 metric tons of polysilicon to be supplied over the next two years. Granted, news from Wednesday seems a bit old to be responsible for a run-up on Monday, but investors in the U.S. haven't been able to trade on the news for several days now, due to first holiday-abbreviated trading hours on the stock market, and then the weekend. Today's rise in Daqo stock therefore appears to be a sort of delayed action response to the news.

Similarly, stock price moves higher at Denison and Energy Fuels appear to signal continued enthusiasm over last week's news that Congress has approved $75 million in funding for the launch of a U.S. strategic uranium reserve, as well as this morning's news that President Donald Trump signed the latest coronavirus relief package into law over the weekend.

Green arrow trending up over the numerals 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

In addition to direct buying of uranium from companies like Denison and Energy Fuels, the signing of the stimulus bill promises to pump as much as $11 billion in federal money into the nuclear power industry in general, including by modernizing power plants and researching new types of reactors. That's good news for the uranium producers.

It's also good news for solar industry companies such as Daqo, as the stimulus bill includes $24 billion in government spending on non-nuclear forms of energy, such as solar power. Whether the news is good enough to justify the significant run-ups in stock price, however, will depend on whether the stimulus money suffices to turn Denison and Energy Fuels into profitable companies in 2021, and helps Daqo produce enough profit to make its current 65 P/E ratio seem a little more palatable.

10 stocks we like better than Daqo New Energy
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Daqo New Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ DNN UUUU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular