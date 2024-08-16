Why Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $111.30, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider have depreciated by 12.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, down 1.15% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.06 billion, showing a 4.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.82 per share and a revenue of $96.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.68% and +9.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dell Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.

It's also important to note that DELL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

