Why Deere Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell today after the company reported its second-quarter results. Despite beating Wall Street's expectations for the company's bottom line, investors were disappointed that revenue fell below analysts' consensus estimate.

The industrial stock was down by 12.5% as of 12:32 p.m. ET.

So what

Deere reported diluted earnings of $6.81 per share in the quarter, up from $5.68 in the year-ago quarter, which easily beat analysts' average estimate of $6.65 per share.

The company's second-quarter net sales increased 9.4% from the year-ago quarter to $12.03 billion, but that fell short of analysts' consensus estimate of about $13.4 billion.

Deere CEO John May said in a press release that the company continues to face "supply chain pressures affecting production levels and delivery schedules," but added, "Deere employees, suppliers, and dealers are working hard to address these challenges."

Investors weren't was optimistic, though. Despite the company beating earnings estimates, investors appeared to latch onto the fact that net sales were below Wall Street's expectations.

Now what

Investor pessimism is already high right now, so it's not all that surprising that Deere's stock is falling today.

Investors are already concerned that sky-high inflation is hurting the economy and they're growing increasingly worried that upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession.

With Deere missing analysts' sales estimate in the quarter, shareholders are getting jittery that a potential economic slowdown could stifle the company's growth in the coming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Deere & Company

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Deere & Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.