Why Deckers Stock Popped Today

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK), the maker of popular footwear brands like Hoka and Ugg, were surging today after the company leapfrogged past estimates in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report.

As of 11:56 a.m. ET, the stock was up 11.2% on the news.

Deckers shines again

Deckers stock has been a winner for years, riding the strength of its Hoka running shoe, and that momentum continued in the second quarter.

Overall revenue jumped 20% to $1.31 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, easily beating estimates at $1.2 billion. Hoka sales soared once again, accelerating from the previous quarter to grow 34.7% to $570.9 million. The performance from Ugg, which is still Deckers' biggest brand, was also strong, rising 13% to $689 million.

Deckers also posted strong margin expansion as gross margin improved from 53.4% to 55.9% as it benefited from a mix shift toward its highest-margin brand, Hoka, and higher-margin products within Ugg and Hoka. It also reduced closeouts in the wholesale channel. On the bottom line, Deckers' earnings per share (EPS) rose 39% to $1.59, well ahead of the consensus at $1.24.

New CEO Stefano Caroti said, "Hoka and Ugg produced outstanding second-quarter results driven by strong consumer demand for our innovative and unique products."

Can Deckers keep climbing?

Deckers did raise its guidance for the full year, but it seems to be taking a conservative approach ahead of the key holiday season.

The company is calling for 12% revenue growth to $4.8 billion, but that was short of the consensus at $4.82 billion. On the bottom line, it called for EPS of $5.15 to $5.25, which was below expectations at $5.35.

Given the fact that revenue grew 21% in the first half of the year, Deckers shouldn't have a problem beating that guidance. Trading at a reasonable valuation, the stock still looks like a good buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor right now?

Before you buy stock in Deckers Outdoor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Deckers Outdoor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $860,447!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.