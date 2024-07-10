Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Dropped 9.3% Today

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) fell as much as 9.4% on Wednesday after an analyst note from M Science highlighted a slowdown in sales during June. As of 2:30 p.m. ET shares were down 6% on the day.

Has the growth train stopped?

Data research firm M Science noted that its data showed a deceleration in sales for Hoka and Ugg brands during June. This wouldn't be particularly surprising given the slowdown reported by Nike last quarter and week guidance Nike for its fiscal first quarter. Consumers have been pinched by higher inflation and slow wage growth, which ultimately will lead to less discretionary spending on items like high-end shoes from Hoka.

There have been several signs that consumer spending is slowing for brands that rely directly on consumers and this is just another example of the trend. Lululemon Athletica has struggled recently, I mentioned Nike above, and hot brands like Celsius have seen channel checks report slowing growth.

The jury is still out

Deckers Outdoor wont reportearnings until August, but results for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended March 31, showed 21.2% revenue growth and a 34% jump in Hoka sales and a 14.9% increase at Ugg, the other brand M Science said may see slower growth.

Shares aren't cheap at 30.4 times trailing earnings, so a disappointing quarter wouldn't be received well by the market, but until we get more solid data I wouldn't panic sell a high-growth company like Deckers Outdoor.

Should you invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor right now?

Before you buy stock in Deckers Outdoor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Deckers Outdoor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $805,042!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Celsius. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius, Lululemon Athletica, and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.