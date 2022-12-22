Why Debt Ceiling Debate Puts Social Security on the Line — and How It Could Play Out

Social Security is already in the political crosshairs over proposals to raise the retirement age to help stabilize the program’s finances. Now another battle is brewing over whether to cut Social Security funding in exchange for an increase in the federal debt ceiling.

Congress will need to raise the debt ceiling in 2023 to prevent the United States from defaulting on its financial obligations. This isn’t unusual. Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 different times to permanently raise, temporarily extend or revise the definition of the debt limit, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The ceiling was last raised in December of 2021 to $31.381 trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The $2.5 trillion increase approved then is expected to last until at least July 2023.

The problem this time is that key Republicans have hinted that they will not support a higher debt ceiling unless the plan includes spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare. They point to data showing that the federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which pays retirement benefits, will become depleted in 2034. After that, as GOBankingRates has previously reported, payroll taxes will only cover about 78% of retirement benefits.

Some leading Republican lawmakers have made Social Security a key element in fiscal policy, and they see the debt ceiling debate as a way to negotiate cuts to the program.

At a Washington Post event earlier this month, GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said the debt limit debate could “present an opportunity” to reform Social Security, MarketWatch reported. Meanwhile, House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California was noncommittal when asked if he intended to push for Social Security reform as part of debt ceiling negotiations.

In an opinion column for The Hill last month, Nancy Altman, co-director of Social Security Works, wrote every Republican who is in contention to lead the House Budget Committee told Bloomberg that they “plan to demand Social Security and Medicare cuts in return for raising the debt limit.”

If so, they are likely to get plenty of pushback from Democrats and other Social Security advocates. As Altman noted, similar moves by Republican leaders to cut Social Security and Medicare in both 2011 and 2013 fell short “due to massive grassroots opposition.”

Altman was among those who wanted Democrats to lift the debt ceiling during the current lame-duck Congress, while they are still in control of the U.S. House. However, a $1.7 trillion annual spending bill unveiled this week does not raise the debt ceiling, the Financial Times reported, setting up a 2023 showdown to avoid default.

