Why DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed the most recent trading day at $239.46, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

The kidney dialysis provider's stock has climbed by 7.56% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.01, indicating a 35.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.53 billion, up 4.53% from the prior-year quarter.

DVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.07 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.8% and +4.78%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, DaVita HealthCare is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21 for its industry.

One should further note that DVA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.