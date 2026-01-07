Why DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $111.01, marking a -3.23% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider have depreciated by 1.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.34, up 49.11% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.53 billion, indicating a 6.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.52 per share and a revenue of $13.55 billion, indicating changes of +8.68% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DaVita HealthCare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.1.

It is also worth noting that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry stood at 1.78 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.