Why Dave Ramsey & Suze Orman Say You Should Avoid Buying a New Car

When it comes to spending money on a vehicle, you’ve got to take the good news when you can. According to the most recent data, the average price of a new car in March 2025 was $48,641. That’s a lot, but it’s still lower than the peak of $49,929 in December 2022.

Whether this represents an optimistic trend or not remains to be seen, because new car prices are still about 26% higher than they were when the pandemic hit, prompting financial gurus like Dave Ramsey to warn customers about the pitfalls of buying new. According to the bestselling author and radio personality, those looking to buy a car should aim their sights lower, older and cheaper.

Ramsey’s site, Ramsey Solutions, posted, “We’re not going to beat around the bush: The very best way to buy a car is to save up and buy a reliable, slightly used car (with cash). You’re always going to be better off buying used and paying up front instead of going for the shiny new model that some overcaffeinated car salesman is trying to get you to borrow money for.”

For money experts like Ramsey and Suze Orman, there’s no rationalization for spending an enormous amount of money on something that depreciates quickly. Here’s why they believe you always avoid buying a brand new ride.

Depreciation

Cars reportedly lose 20% of their value in the first year of ownership and retain just 40% of their original value after five years. Clearly, that is not a good investment.

“Your goal should be to buy the least expensive car. Period,” said Orman. “That should steer you to a used car rather than a new car.”

Ramsey added in a tweet, “Most millionaires don’t drive flashy cars. When people don’t waste money to LOOK wealthy, they have money to actually BECOME wealthy.”

Smarter, More Affordable Options

Purchasing a nearly new model after the vehicle’s initial steep depreciation can save you thousands, which is money that can be put to better use than a car loan or dealership payments.

“The choice between a new or used vehicle (and how you pay for it) could be the difference between riding the highway to wealth and financial independence or spinning your wheels in a rut of debt and endless payments,” Ramsey Solutions added.

When you’re looking to buy a car, Ramsey and his cohorts explicitly believe you should never spend more than a small percentage of your annual household income. In fact, Ramsey Solutions doesn’t recommend buying a new car ever — until your net worth is more than $1 million.

“If you’re a millionaire and you want to buy a new car that costs a very small percentage of your net worth, then go for it,” the site said.

