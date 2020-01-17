Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ: PLAY) were gaining today after an activist investor took a position in the stock, lifting shareholders' hopes for a turnaround by the struggling "eatertainment" chain. The stock was up 10.9% as of 12:26 p.m. EST on Friday.

So what

The private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) revealed a 6.3% stake in Dave & Buster's this morning. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the activist investor said it had already held talks with management about its business, operations, strategy, plans, and prospects. The statement also said that KKR could pursue any number of moves, including a merger, reorganization, a change in the board of directors, or a sale of assets.

Dave & Buster's has not yet issued any statement about KKR's position or the discussions they've held.

Image source: Dave & Buster's.

Now what

The restaurant and arcade chain has been struggling for years, suffering comparable-restaurant sales declines even as it continues to open new locations. Share buybacks have helped lift earnings per share although performance in the underlying business has been weak.

Considering those results and the company's unique brand and growth potential, it's not surprising to see an activist investor like KKR take a stake here. Some of the usual activist tools here don't seem so applicable, however, as Dave & Buster's probably wouldn't find a buyer and the company is already aggressively returning capital to shareholders.

But the company needs to find a way to drive more traffic to its restaurants because adding new games in virtual reality and other areas has not been enough. D&B has also faced competition from delivery apps and at-home entertainment like Fortnite that have made it more attractive for customers to stay home.

Investors should expect an update in the coming weeks and months, possibly in the form of board changes. At the very least, KKR's involvement should help put a floor on this struggling restaurant stock.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Buster's Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.