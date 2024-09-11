Why Dave & Buster's Stock Triumphed Today

Like a successful video game play, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) was a stock market winner on Wednesday. The company's share price leaped nearly 5% higher following the release of its second-quarter results, making it an outlier on a day when the S&P 500 index booked a gain of slightly more than 1%.

A crushing beat on the bottom line

Dave & Buster's management unveiled those results after market hours Tuesday, which is why the company was a hot item with investors the following day. For the period, the company earned revenue of just over $557 million, which was nearly 3% higher year over year. This occurred despite a 6% fall in same-store sales.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw a more robust increase, climbing to almost $46 million ($1.12 per share) from the year-ago profit of slightly below $41 million.

Although Dave & Buster's missed the consensus-analyst revenue of $567 million and change, it absolutely blew past that for profitability. On average, pundits tracking the stock were anticipating only $0.91 per share for adjusted-net income.

New and improved

The company is going through a network-wide restaurant remodeling program and recently introduced a revamped menu. It quoted CEO Chris Morris as saying that "Our fully programmed remodels continue to perform well and we are excited about the remodels that have recently opened and will open throughout the remainder of [f]iscal 2024 and beyond."

Morris also spoke optimistically about the company's growth in food and beverage sales, and its "material improvement" in the special-events business.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dave & Buster's Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,392!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Buster's Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.