News & Insights

Markets
PLAY

Why Dave & Buster's Stock Soared Today

June 07, 2023 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of entertainment and restaurant chain Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) soared on Wednesday after the company reported record quarterly financial results. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Dave & Buster's stock was up 24%.

So what

Dave & Buster's, one of the hardest-hit companies during the pandemic, has fully rebounded. During the first quarter of 2023, which ended in April, the company generated record revenue of $597 million, up 32.4% year over year. But adjusting for the revenue of last year's acquisition of Main Event, quarterly revenue was only up about 4%.

Surprisingly, top-line numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations even though the stock is up today. Adjusting the numbers again for the acquisition of Main Event, same-store sales fell 4.1%. Typically, the market would react poorly to this.

However, the restaurant chain surprised on the bottom line, and that appears to be making the difference today. In the first quarter, the company earned $1.45 per diluted share, up from $1.35 in the prior-year period. This was also a quarterly record.

Now what

Having fully rebounded, Dave & Buster's is a stock worth researching today, I believe, especially considering it trades at an inexpensive valuation of 14 times its trailing earnings.

There are several reasons to believe earnings could rise. First, Dave & Buster's is growing; the company just signed franchise agreements for India and Australia.

Second, the company earned a healthy profit margin of almost 12% in the quarter, which is quite good for a restaurant stock.

Lastly, it is repurchasing shares. So far this year, it has repurchased almost 12% of its shares outstanding.

From the beginning of 2017 through the end of 2019, Dave & Buster's reduced its share count by over 27%, an impressive three-year run. So we know this was management's playbook prior to the pandemic.

PLAY Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) Chart

PLAY average diluted shares outstanding (quarterly), data by YCharts.

I expect management to return to its previous playbook now that it's hitting record numbers. And this dynamic can compound quickly for Dave & Buster's shareholders. Therefore, if you haven't looked at this company in a while, now may be an opportune time to revisit it.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Buster's Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.