Why Dave & Buster's Stock Jumped 11% This Week

What happened

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) shareholders trounced the market this week. Shares jumped 11% through Thursday trading compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost pushed the restaurant and entertainment specialist further into positive territory for the year, up 4% while the broader market has dropped 14%.

It was powered by a positive earnings update from the management team.

So what

Dave & Buster's said on Tuesday that revenue spiked 24% in the fiscal first quarter -- which ended in early May -- a new quarterly record for the business. Consumers returned to its stores, which offer dining, video game, and amusement options, as they shifted spending more toward in-person experiences.

Demand shifted toward the amusement side of the business, which isn't as dependent on labor costs. That move helped Dave & Buster's set an earnings record despite inflation and rising operating costs. The results, according to management, "demonstrate our ability to drive revenue, profitability and strong cash flow despite continued headwinds in the economy."

Now what

Interim CEO Kevin Sheehan indicated that Dave & Buster's is seeing continued strength early in the second quarter as consumers prioritize activities that were not available in earlier phases of the pandemic.

The second quarter will bring new game offerings, including in the popular virtual reality space. Dave & Buster's also plans to introduce more menu items. While profitability isn't likely to continue expanding at the pace investors saw in Q1, the chain appears well positioned to capture more business this summer given the spending focus on in-person entertainment.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Busters Entertainment

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dave & Busters Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Busters Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.